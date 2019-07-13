2 injured in shooting at State Road 826 ramp to Miller Drive

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left two people injured on State Road 826 in Miami-Dade.

A gunman in a silver sedan shot at the seven occupants of a Chevrolet Traverse sports utility vehicle about 3:30 a.m. at the exit ramp to Miller Drive, according to Lt. Alex Camacho.

The victims -- who suffered non-life threatening injuries -- said the driver of the silver sedan pulled up along side and fired multiple gunshots towards their sports utility vehicle.

The shooting remains under investigation. Troopers are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

