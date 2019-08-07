2 men attacked by pair of dogs in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were attacked by a pair of dogs early Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Frank Beaver said he was on his usual early morning walk along Northwest 52nd Street when he saw the dogs hovering over a man lying in the street. He said one of the dogs then came running toward him, biting his foot.

One of Beaver's socks was bloodied and one of his Champion slides had teeth marks imprinted on it.

"He bit me and my shoe came off," Beaver told Local 10 News. "He grabbed the shoe and walked off with it."

Frank Beaver's sock was bloodied and one of his Champion slides had teeth marks imprinted on it.

The dogs were later captured. One of them was seen being returned to the dog's owner. It's unclear what became of the second dog.

A man could be seen putting one of the dogs in a nearby back yard.

Beaver had a bandage on his foot and said he would need stitches. The other man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a bite to his leg.

"I've never been bitten by a dog before, but it's not a real good feeling, I can tell you that," Beaver said.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services said the dogs are considered to be mixed breeds.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.