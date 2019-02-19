2 men charged in connection with fentanyl-related death

Karl Schmidt, 21, (left) and David Cash, 52, are charged with first-degree murder in the Fentanyl-related death of Daniel Calle, 22, authorities said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been charged in connection with a fentanyl-related death that occurred in Miami-Dade County, authorities announced.

Karl Schmidt, 21, was arrested Feb. 8 in West Palm Beach. David Cash, 52, was already incarcerated, authorities said. Both men are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Daniel Calle, 22.

According to Miami-Dade police, Calle asked Schmidt to purchase heroin Dec. 11 and Schmidt purchased the drugs from Cash.

Police said the friends went back to Calle's home, where they consumed the heroin.

Authorities said Schmidt woke up hours later and found Calle unresponsive and cold to the touch.

He then fled the scene, never alerting emergency personnel, police said.

The Miami-Dade County medical examiner conducted an autopsy, which determined Calle's death was due to acute fentanyl and cocaine toxicity.

The Palm Beach County Sherriff's Office assisted in taking Schmidt into custody this month after investigators obtained arrest warrants for both men.

"The Miami-Dade Police have done a masterful job of tracking down those individuals whose desire for a handful of dollars from the sale of fentanyl and heroin leaves them immune to the death and destruction that these drugs bring," State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement.

Detectives said Schmidt admitted to purchasing the drugs from Cash.

Cash also provided a statement regarding his involvement in the sale of heroin, authorities said.

"This case serves as an example of our commitment to combat the Opioid crisis which continues to affect our community," Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said in a statement. "We will continue to dedicate resources and work together with our law enforcement partners to hold the individuals who profit from these terrible drugs accountable for the their actions."



