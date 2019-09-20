2 men face charges in robbery that led to bailout in Miami-Dade County

Darreall Joyner, 25, and Hywatha Joyner, 28, are facing charges in connection with a robbery and bailout in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested Thursday shortly after they robbed a man working as a surveyor in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, a man was using an instrument to conduct studies on the roadway of Northeast 207th Street and Ives Dairy Road when he briefly walked a short distance away from the instrument.

Police said the suspects, Darreall Joyner, 25, and Hywatha Joyner, 28, then pulled up to the instrument in a silver 2016 Dodge Caravan and grabbed it.

Authorities said the worker immediately ran toward the minivan and grabbed the tripod legs of the instrument before the door closed.

The worker struggled with one of the suspects for the instrument before falling out of the vehicle as the minivan drove away, police said.

The worker's supervisor witnessed the incident and ran over to help the victim off the ground. The man sustained minor injuries and continued working after the incident.

According to the arrest report, a Miami Shores police officer spotted the suspects' minivan and followed it, continuously notifying dispatch of his direction of travel.

Authorities said the minivan eventually crashed into two Miami-Dade police vehicles in the area of Northwest 95th Street and Little River Drive before the suspects bailed out of the vehicle.

Both were taken into custody a short time later.

Police said Hywatha Joyner suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated at Northshore Medical Center.

The victim and his supervisor went to the hospital and identified Joyner as the man who robbed them, authorities said.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of strong-arm robbery.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.