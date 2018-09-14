2 men injured in hit-and-run boat crash near Haulover Beach

HAULOVER BEACH, Fla. - Two men were injured Friday in a hit-and-run boat crash near Haulover Beach, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said the boat suspected of fleeing the crash was spotted by another agency, which followed it to Haulover.

The two crash victims were taken to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, but authorities said they were not transported as trauma alerts.

A total of five people, including a child, were on the boat that was struck.

Several agencies are investigating the incident, including the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.



