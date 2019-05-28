2 Miami-Dade County Public Schools students killed in crash, district confirms

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - Two Miami-Dade County Public Schools students were killed Monday in a car crash in Miami Springs, district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego confirmed Tuesday.

According to Gonzalez-Diego, the victims were a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

She said she was not authorized to disclose which schools the students attended.

A third person was injured in the crash.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday at Northwest 36th Street and Northwest 57th Avenue. Police said the crash involved three vehicles.

Surveillance video shows one car turning left onto Northwest 57th Avenue when a second car slams into it, sending the first car spinning.

The second car crashed into a pole, shaking the traffic lights, before it caught fire.

Bystanders rushed in, using their own fire extinguishers to put out the flames and trying to save one of the victims trapped inside, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Crews towed away both cars, which were heavily damaged, along with a third vehicle that was involved in the collision.

The video shows a work truck waiting at the traffic light when the crash occurred right in front of it.

One of the out-of-control cars slammed into the front of the truck.

The medical examiner removed the body of one of the victims who died in the crash. Crews towed the car with the body of the other victim still inside.

Miami-Dade police shut down streets in the area for several hours while they investigated the crash.

The victims' identities have not yet been released.

