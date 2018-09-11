2 Miami-Dade high school students severely beaten on campus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An attacker severely beat two Miami-Dade County high school students with a tree branch early Monday, family members said.

Bella Perdomo, 15, and James Critz, 16, -- who are students at the magnet school, Mast at Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus -- were collecting samples for a science project near the school when the man approached them.

"About three to five minutes later, he was on top of them bashing the guy with a large club," said Elizabeth Perdomo, Bella's mother.

Bella and James are both being treated at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Family members said both teens are heavily sedated after suffering skull fractures.

Bella told her mother that man did not take anything from them.

"The motive was probably sexually oriented," Perdomo said.

Miami-Dade County Public School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said FIU police will be providing extra security on campus after the attack. He also said a crisis team will be on hand when students return to school Tuesday.

The time and place of the attack has unnerved the parents.

"It's not like they were hanging out in some secluded bad area. So that's what's scary for me," said Tara Critz, James' mother.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact FIU police at 305-348-2626 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

"I'm not going to stop until we catch this fool," Perdomo said.

