2 police cruisers involved in crashes in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two police cruisers were involved in crashes Thursday morning in Miami Gardens.

The first occurred at Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue, where a police SUV collided with a red-light camera.

Miami Gardens police Officer Carlos Austin said the officer was responding to a call. He was taken to a hospital as a precaution and later released.

About a mile away near Northwest 161st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, another cruiser was involved in a minor crash.

"He was trying to crawl out of the window, but by that time there were three other cars there and people running up, trying to help him as fast as they could," witness Nolan Bixon said.

A suspect wanted for battery on a law enforcement officer was taken into custody.

Austin said both crashes were connected.

