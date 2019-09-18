2 schools on lockdown as police search for bailout suspect in Tamiami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as Miami-Dade police searched for a suspect in Tamiami.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Jackie Calzadilla confirmed Marjory Stoneman Douglas Elementary School and Paul Bell Middle School were on lockdown.

Miami-Dade police said there was a bailout in the area of Northwest 119th Avenue and Fourth Street, and they are searching for a white, Hispanic man.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.