2 small planes crash in Everglades in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two small planes crashed near each other in the Florida Everglades in west Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in the area of 22700 Southwest Eighth St., near Coopertown Airboats. Authorities arrived at the scene to find a second plane crash nearby.

"At this time, the number of souls on board is unknown," MDFR posted on Twitter.

Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was killed or injured in the crashes.

A sign on the side of the aircrafts read "Dean International." One of the planes appeared to be a single-engine Cessna and the other appeared to be a twin-engine Seneca.

Investigators have been looking into the Dean International Flight School this year following another small plane crash in May.

At that time, records showed there had been 23 incidents involving the school that required investigation within the past 10 years.

Two survivors from the May 3 crash were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for their injuries.

Tuesday's crashes come a year after Dean International student Mark Ukaere was killed when he took the same type of plane for a flight without permission. He was supposed to be flying with an instructor, but his girlfriend, Mercy Akinyemi, who lives in New Jersey, said he told her the instructor never showed up.

Robert Dean, the flight school's owner, attributed the cause of the crash that killed Ukaere, 29, to spatial disorientation due to the darkness of the night over the Everglades. Ukaere's body was found the morning after the crash near the wreckage.



