2 teens arrested, 1 shot by police near Liberty City Elementary School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenager was shot by police and two teens were taken into custody Monday afternoon in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the scene in the area of Northwest 71st Street and 20th Avenue, near Liberty City Elementary School, around 2:45 p.m. when a teen in a hooded sweatshirt was handcuffed and led away by a police officer.

A black handgun could be seen on the ground a short distance away.



According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to the area around 2:20 p.m. regarding reports of shots being fired.

Police said officers saw three teenage boys fleeing the area.

Authorities said one teen, who was armed with a gun, was immediately taken into custody and another teen, who was unarmed, was apprehended after a short foot chase.

Police said the third teen was shot by police in the lower extremities. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The subject that was shot was armed with a firearm," a representative from the Miami-Dade Police Department said. "At this point, this case is still under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement -- they do handle our police shootings -- to determine who fired, when they fired. That's still under investigation at this moment."

The teens were identified only as two 15-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities said the guns confiscated from the teens had been reported stolen.

No other details were immediately released.

