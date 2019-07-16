2 teens wounded in shooting at Eureka Park

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teenagers were wounded Monday night in a shooting at a southwest Miami-Dade County park, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at Eureka Park on Southwest 119th Avenue.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Miami-Dade police are trying to determine whether the teens shot each other or were shot by someone else.

Police told Local 10 News the shooting appears to have been drug-related.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.