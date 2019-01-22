2 vehicles burst into flames outside Miami Gardens home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Two vehicles caught fire early Tuesday in the driveway of a Miami Gardens home.

The vehicles burst into flames shortly after 3 a.m. outside a home near Northwest 28th Avenue and Northwest 169th Terrace.

Firefighters said it took about 30 minutes to put out the flames.

Brenda Rojo told Local 10 News that her 6-year-old sister heard the explosion and woke up the rest of the family in the house.

Nobody was injured, but there was some minor damage to the outside of the house.

Firefighters are trying to determine how the fire started.

After speaking with investigators, family members said they think the fires could have been intentionally set.

