2-year-old child hurt after falling from third-story window in Miami Gardens

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 2-year-old child was seriously hurt Sunday after the child fell three stories from an open window of a Miami Gardens apartment building, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Miami Gardens Police Department said the child used a chair to climb onto a table and fell out the window around noon in the 20500 block of Northwest 17th Avenue. The child's mother said the window was open because the power had gone out.

Paramedics rushed the child to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood. The child's condition was not disclosed, but police said the child was alert and conscious when officers arrived at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

