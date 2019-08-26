3 children, 1 adult injured in Julia Tuttle Causeway crash

MIAMI - Three children and one adult were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the Julia Tuttle Expressway, Miami Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The crash shut down the westbound off-ramp to Biscayne Boulevard.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 3:45 p.m. as a dark-colored SUV was halfway up on the guardrail.

It's unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.

The victims' conditions have not been released.

