3 gang members charged in human trafficking bust, state attorney announces

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle on Friday announced the arrests of three people in a human trafficking bust.

Jaleel Graves, Jamil Graves, both 25, and China Montice Blount, 20, face various charges, including kidnapping, human trafficking for commercial sexual activity, deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, battery by strangulation, unlawful use of a communications device, grand theft of a vehicle, trespassing and fraudulent use of personal identification.

They each face life in prison if convicted on all charges.

Fernandez Rundle said Jamil and Jaleel Graves coerced the victim into a car in North Carolina by telling her they needed her to escort them to court. Instead, they allegedly took her to Atlanta, where they tried to get her to have sex for money.

Authorities said the twin brothers drove her to Miami when they feared she would escape and met up with Blount.

Fernandez Rundle said all three suspects are gang members and put ads on a website and rented hotel rooms for people to come and pay to have sex with the victim.

According to the state attorney, the victim finally had enough and escaped after an altercation between the brothers broke out inside a car in Miami Beach.

"He says, 'B****, I'm gonna kill you before I go back to jail,' as he's choking her and yelling at her. The brother, Jaleel, concerned about the visible scene that was occurring, tries to calm down his brother and what's happening. That begins an altercation -- a verbal argument between the two brothers," Fernandez Rundle said. "This victim sees a moment and she seizes the moment to escape, and she breaks away and runs down the street out of that car so fast, and she gets to a Miami Beach police officer. And that was the beginning of her freedom."

Fernandez Rundle said the suspects are not cooperating with detectives. They are all being held at the Metrowest Detention Center in Doral.



