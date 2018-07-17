At least 3 killed when small planes collide over Everglades, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - At least three people were killed Tuesday when two small planes collided with each other over the Florida Everglades, authorities said at an afternoon news conference.

Authorities believe a fourth person may have been on one of the planes as four people were believed to have been training and left on the planes from Miami Executive Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. in an area several miles west of Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, near the border of the Everglades. Authorities arrived at the scene to find a second plane had crashed nearby.

A sign on the side of the aircrafts read "Dean International."

The National Transportation Safety Board said the planes involved in the crash were a Piper PA-31 and a Cessna 172.

Investigators have already been looking into the Dean International Flight School this year following another small plane crash in May.

At that time, records showed there had been 23 incidents involving the school that required investigation within the past 10 years.

Two survivors from the May 3 crash were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for their injuries.

Tuesday's crashes come a year after Dean International student Mark Ukaere was killed when he took a small plane for a flight without permission. He was supposed to be flying with an instructor, but his girlfriend, Mercy Akinyemi, who lives in New Jersey, said he told her the instructor never showed up.

Robert Dean, the flight school's owner, attributed the cause of the crash that killed Ukaere, 29, to spatial disorientation due to the darkness of the night over the Everglades. Ukaere's body was found the morning after the crash near the wreckage.

The names of the victims in Tuesday's crash were not immediately released. It wasn't clear what caused the collision.

Miami-Dade police said Southwest Eighth Street is closed in both directions from Krome Avenue to Naples because of the plane crashes.

The NTSB is investigating the collision.

