3 masked thieves use pickup truck to smash way into front of T-Mobile store

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three masked thieves used a white pickup truck to smash their way into the front of a T-Mobile store in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile at 11371 SW 211 St.

Miami-Dade police said the thieves stole a safe that contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

It's unclear whether they also took any merchandise.

Anyone with further information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.