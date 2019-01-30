3 men face charges in connection with food truck robbery, shootout

Larry Ducksworth (left), Alexander Darrius (right) and Robert Britt (not pictured) face charges in connection with a robbery and shootout that occurred Jan. 29 in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three men were arrested Tuesday in connection with a robbery and shootout involving a food truck in Miami-Dade County.

Police said the food truck was parked at the corner of Northwest 35th Avenue and 65th Street when a man, identified as Robert Britt, 19, entered the truck through the back door.

Police said another man, Larry Ducksworth, also 19, remained outside.

According to an arrest report, Britt said "Senora" and pulled out a black gun from his waistband. The victim said the gun had an extended magazine.

Police said the woman, Oria Chirino, 52, called out to her husband, Miguel Diaz Lozada, 58, who was in the driver's seat, at which time Britt became angry and pushed Chirino to the floor.

Authorities said Diaz Lozada asked Britt in Spanish whether he wanted money and pointed toward $5 that was on the counter.

Britt placed the money in his pocket and Diaz Lozada asked him if he wanted more money, authorities said.

Police said Diaz Lozada then grabbed his own gun from the top of his food warmer and fired at Britt.

According to the arrest report, Britt ran out of the truck while Diaz Lozada followed behind him.

Police said Britt tripped and fell, dropping his gun, then got up and started running again.

Diaz Lozada told detectives that another person started shooting at him and he returned fire.

Police said Britt eventually got into a white Chrysler being driven by Alexander Darrius, 20, but Darrius drove away before Ducksworth could also get back in the car.

A witness told police he saw Ducksworth toss a gun on the side of a roadway as he was running. Police said the witness followed Ducksworth, tackled him and restrained him until officers arrived.

"They cornered him right there -- right as soon as that blue gate starts, and they were able to grab him, literally to hogtie him and bring him back over here while they wait for the police," another witness, Nelson Gomez, said.

Police said Darrius drove Britt to Jackson Memorial Hospital so he could be treated for a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Authorities said Ducksworth and Darrius confessed to their involvement in the robbery. Police said Chirino identified Britt in an eight-person photo stack as the man who robbed her.

All three men face armed robbery charges. Ducksworth also faces a charge of carrying a concealed firearm while Britt faces charges of displaying a firearm while committing a felony and battery.

Chirino and her husband told Local 10 News Tuesday that they have been operating their food truck at the same location for 20 years and have never been robbed before.

"Imagine coming to work and they come to do those things," Chirino said in Spanish.

Diaz Lozada, however, isn't too concerned.

"If they come back, that's their problem," he said in Spanish.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.