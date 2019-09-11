Miami-Dade

3 Miami-Dade police officers ambushed, injured during shootout

Suspect taken into custody after standoff with police

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three officers were injured Tuesday night during a shootout with a suspect in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a home on Southwest 89th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said officers were called to the home after receiving several 911 calls about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the backyard.

Colome said the officers were confronted by the armed suspect as they entered the home and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, but he eventually surrendered. Colome said the suspect wasn't injured.

All three officers were treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said on Twitter that he was thankful the officers were not seriously injured.

The names of the officers and the suspect haven't been released.

