3 Miami-Dade police officers ambushed, injured during shootout

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three officers were injured Tuesday night during a shootout with a suspect in southwest Miami-Dade County.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a home on Southwest 89th Terrace.

Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said officers were called to the home after receiving several 911 calls about shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the backyard.

Colome said the officers were confronted by the armed suspect as they entered the home and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, but he eventually surrendered. Colome said the suspect wasn't injured.

All three officers were treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics at the scene.

Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said on Twitter that he was thankful the officers were not seriously injured.

So thankful @MiamiDadePD Kendall police officers were not seriously injured as they were met w/gunfire last night. The brave officers responded to calls of gunfire & were ambushed as they approached a home. After an exchange of gunfire & negotiations, perp was taken into custody. — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) September 11, 2019

The names of the officers and the suspect haven't been released.

