3 people hurt in reported stabbing outside Felix Varela Senior High School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were hurt Monday after a reported stabbing outside Felix Varela Senior High School in southwest Miami-Dade County, authoritites said.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the school in the 15200 block of Southwest 96th Street.

Jackie Calzadilla, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, said the victims were not students at Felix Varela. Two of them attend another public school in Miami-Dade County and the third person is no longer a student, Calzadilla said. They were hurt during a fight outside the campus after the school day ended, Calzadilla said.

She said a Felix Varela student is in custody in connection with the incident.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools police immediately responded and secured the scene. Investigation is ongoing. We are monitoring," said Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Paramedics transported one victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center's trauma center and the others to another local hospital. Their condition was not disclosed.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools police and Miami-Dade County police closed off streets in the area as they investigated.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

There was an incident this afternoon following dismissal outside @FelixVarelaHS. We have reports of three injuries. @MDSPD immediately responded and secured the scene. Investigation is ongoing. We are monitoring. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.