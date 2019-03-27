3 teens arrested in connection with fatal Cutler Bay shooting

Kenyota Lavar Lowery, 19, and Aldana Mesias, 19, face charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Cutler Bay.

CUTLER BAY, Fla. - Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Cutler Bay.

Kenyota Lavar Lowery, 19, and Kamari Lowery, 17, face charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

A woman, identified as Aldana Mesias, 19, faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the victims, Jonathan Escobar, 23, and Mariano Marin, 22, were sitting inside a car in the 9000 block of Southwest 227th Street late Monday night when the Lowerys pointed guns at the victims and demanded their property.

Police said the two suspects fired several rounds at the victims, striking Escobar.

Mesias then drove the two suspects away from the area, authorities said.

Escobar was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died.

Police said the three suspects were found together Tuesday in Miami.



