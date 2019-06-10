3 thieves make off with car after ransacking West Little River business

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida business was targeted by a group of thieves, one of whom was shirtless during the burglary.

"When we came in, we didn't realize how much damage there was and how many things were stolen," 32nd Ave. Rebuilts manager Angie Cortes said.

Surveillance video shows the thieves ransacking the northwest Miami-Dade vehicle inspections business overnight, stealing at least one car.

"They did take the car, they ripped out a camera that we have inside the office and they took the box and the DVR with all the cameras," Cortes said.

Cortes runs the shop in West Little River, where at least three thieves busted their way inside.

The burglars first hopped a fence before prying their way through a back door.

Surveillance video shows a couple of crooks in action. One -- appearing to be shirtless -- and another nearly facing the camera, appearing to be in his early teens.

"Very thin. They look very young, and yeah, it's very scary," Cortes said.

After searching for car keys, the burglars then tried to move a massive safe, but quickly found out it was too heavy.

Police officers were at the business Monday morning searching for clues.

"I'm scared for me and my family," Cortes said.

Anyone with further information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



