3-year-old boy found safe after mother's car stolen in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 3-year-old boy was found safe Sunday after his mother's car was stolen by a man police said the woman met online.

While the boy, who was sitting in the car, was later found safe, the car is still missing.

"The call originally came in as a child abduction," Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said. "A car was taken with a 3-year-old child inside, and that's something that we cannot take lightly."

Police said the black Hyundai was swiped at a Sunoco gas station in southwest Miami-Dade.

"We had to pour all of our resources into this thing in order to ensure the safety of that child," Zabaleta said.

Police said it all started when the boy's mother began chatting with the car thief over the internet.

"The mother apparently met somebody online and was talking to this individual back and forth online about some transaction involving her vehicle," Zabaleta said.

After picking the man up at his home and stopping at a Walmart in Cutler Bay, the two eventually pulled up to the gas station on the corner of Southwest 220th Street and 112th Avenue.

When the boy's mother stepped inside, the man allegedly hopped in the driver's seat and sped off.

The woman's son and her purse were still inside the car, authorities said.

But about an hour after the reported abduction took place, police said the boy was found by his 21-year-old sister back at his mother's home.

The car was still missing.

"Thank God this individual did the right thing, knew he had a child inside that car, and did the right thing and took him straight home," Zabaleta said.

Anyone with further information about the car thief is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.





Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.