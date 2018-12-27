3-year-old hurt after crashing father's motorcycle into wall, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A father and his 3-year-old daughter were hurt Wednesday after the girl rode his unattended motorcycle and crashed into a wall, authorities said.

Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the 35-year-old father parked his three-wheeled motorcycle outside a home near Northeast 163rd Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The man went inside the house to eat dinner, but a few minutes later someone alerted him that someone had taken off on his motorcycle, Cowart said.

He went out into the street and saw his daughter riding the motorcycle. He ran after the bike and attempted to gain control of the vehicle, but he failed and the bike crashed into the wall, Cowart said.

Paramedics airlifted the girl to Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood. The father was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. The father is good condition while the daughter is being kept for observation, according to family members.

