4 men sought in Miami Gardens drive-by shooting that killed man, injured his son

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A South Florida family is pleading for help in finding the gunmen who killed a 27-year-old man and injured his 1-year-old son.

The victim's mother and the mother of his young son were too emotional to talk Thursday. They both wept as a relative described the men responsible as cowards who can’t be allowed to walk free.

The family begged for someone to say something about the drive-by shooting that left Darin Williams dead.

"As a community, we cannot allow his death and his sacrifice to be in vain. We need the help from the community," Williams' cousin, Latonia Brown, said.

Police said Williams and his baby boy were shot outside their home in Miami Gardens last week.

Williams had hoped to become a firefighter, and according to the family, he used his body to shield his son, Darin Williams III.

"He was only 27 years old. He had a lifetime ahead of him. He had dreams. He had aspirations, and that has all been taken from us," Brown said. "Darin should not have had to choose between his life and the life of his son."

Police said Williams' son was shot but survived.

"He's coming along. Physically, emotionally and mentally, it's something we will need to see," Brown said.

Police have blanketed the neighborhood in hopes of getting information on the men who pulled up to the house and opened fire.

The city's police chief said the information received from the community so far isn't enough.

"We've heard tidbits from the community, but it's not information. It's not enough for us to put the pieces of the puzzle together," Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

Williams' son is back home and is doing OK.

Police believe the four men drove off in a dark-colored car with tinted windows.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $13,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



