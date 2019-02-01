5 arrested after video shows gun being pulled during fight outside McDonald's

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Five people were arrested Thursday shortly after a gun was pulled out during a fight in the parking lot of a McDonald's in west Miami-Dade County.

Those arrested include Deyonce Lissone, 17, who authorities said pulled out the gun and pistol-whipped a female, as well as Terrance Miguel, 20, Kaitlin Chin, 18, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

A John A. Ferguson Senior High School student, who did not want to be identified over fear of reprisal, told Local 10 News that the fight was related to a dispute over a girl.

Cellphone video of the incident outside the McDonald’s at 15710 SW 56th St. shows a boy, who was wearing a white tank top, taunting another boy before the brawl started.

"Boy, you want to fight? You want to hit me? Come here!" he yells in the video.

The video shows a boy, who was wearing a blue and red hooded sweatshirt, throw the first punches before a mob jumped in.

The video also shows a third boy, identified by police as Lissone, brandishing a gun. A witness who was recording a video shouted in Spanish, "He has a gun! He has a gun!"

Authorities said the video also shows Lissone striking a female twice with the gun as she fought with another female, possibly Chin.

Police said he also pointed the gun at a group of people.

According to the suspects' arrest reports, all five were seen in the cellphone videos attacking the initial teenage boy who was targeted by punching and kicking him.

Police said the victim sustained redness and abrasions to his right cheek, shoulder, shoulder blade, head and both knees.

Authorities said the group was taken into custody after they were pulled over by officers in a black Toyota Camry being driven by Lissone.

According to his arrest report, Lissone became agitated and tried to pull away from an officer as a show up was conducted with all the victims involved in the incident.

Police said an officer loudly told Lissone to stop resisting and he complied.

The adult suspects were taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center while the juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. They all face charges of battery and disorderly conduct. Lissone faces additional charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

Although the fight occurred near John A. Ferguson Senior High School, district officials said no students from that school were involved.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.