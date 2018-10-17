$5,000 reward offered for information about man who attacked 2 students at FIU

Police said the man was about 5 feet 10 inches tall and had brown eyes and black hair.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the man who attacked two high school students last month at Florida International University's Biscayne Bay Campus.

FIU police passed out fliers Wednesday informing the public about the increased reward and trying to find someone who recognizes the attacker from a sketch.

Authorities said Bela Perdomo, 15, and James Critz, 16, who are students at the Marine Academy of Science and Technology at FIU, were collecting samples Sept. 10 for a science project near the school when the man approached them.

After talking to them for a few minutes, the man suddenly attacked the students with a tree branch, police said.

"I was walking by the bay and it was completely random," Bela told reporters at a news conference late last month. "James and I were on our way walking back and out of nowhere, we were both attacked."

Bela previously told Local 10 News their attacker knocked out James first and then went after her. She said he looked like any other student on campus and was even friendly to her.

But she said the man then demanded that she remove her clothes before he attacked her.

"He said, 'Don't worry. Don't worry. I'm not going to kill you. Just take off your clothes and you'll be fine. I won't kill you. But if you don't take off your clothes, then I'll have to kill you,'" Bela said.

Family members said both teens suffered skull fractures, among other injuries.

FIU police said they are following up on every lead that comes in and are continuing to ask for the community's help in identifying the man.

"We're just afraid that he'll do this to someone else," James' mother, Tara James, said. "It was so brutal and completely unprovoked, so I feel like he's not going to just stop at this, especially if he just gets away with it."

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact FIU police at 305-348-2626 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



