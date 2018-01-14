6 hurt after multi-car crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Six people were injured after a crash Sunday involving eight cars along Florida's Turnpike in southwest Miami-Dade County.

An official with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. on the turnpike near Southwest 288th Street.

One of those injured was more seriously hurt and was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center.

The other victims are also being treated at Jackson South.

This is a developing story.

