9 detained for questioning in connection with Sunny Isles Beach shooting

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - Nine people were detained for questioning following a fatal shooting Sunday outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Witnesses said the shooting began about 1:30 p.m. when two groups of rappers got into an argument outside the resort and exchanged gunfire.

However, police aren't confirming if it was an altercation between the rappers.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said nine people were detained, including four men in a silver GMC Yukon that left Sunny Isles Beach before trying to enter the parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where the Rolling Loud music festival was being held.

No arrests have been made, however.

Zabaleta said detectives are reviewing surveillance video from the Trump resort, which confirmed the shooting came from the valet area.

He said the video shows several shooters who were "running all over the place."

"You see people running in, bum-rushing your restaurant. They're running for cover and all you could do was provide it," Zeta Bourne, who works at a nearby BurgerFi restaurant, said.

According to Zabaleta, Kaylyn Long, 19, was shot in the shoulder and taken to Aventura Hospital.

Witnesses said Long is the girlfriend of rapper NBA YoungBoy, who was scheduled to perform Sunday at Rolling Loud.

Another victim, identified as Mohamad Jradi, 43, was fatally shot in the head.

According to Zabaleta, Jradi was returning a rental minivan at the Hertz office on Collins Avenue and was backing the vehicle up to the area where it could be processed just before the shooting. Zabaleta said Jradi turned his head and was fatally shot.

Since Jradi was unable to put his foot on the brake, the minivan continued backing up until it bumped into a parked car and came to a rest, authorities said.

"We are absolutely at a loss for words for what happened to him. He was an innocent victim," Sunny Isles Beach Mayor George Scholl said.

A 5-year-old boy, who was a guest at the Trump International, was also grazed by a stray bullet. The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident that took place in our community yesterday and are grateful for the swift action of local law enforcement and first responders," a statement released Monday on behalf of Trump International Beach Resort said. "As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further at this time."

Aventura police said in a statement that they were investigating a second shooting that may be related to the incident at Trump International Beach Resort.

The American Red Cross is working with a mental health group to offer counseling services for those affected by the shooting.

