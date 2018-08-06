9 men, teen arrested this year in child porn bust in Miami-Dade County

Taylor Dansby, 21, (left) and James Chatelian, 23, are the only two suspects who remain in jail as of Aug. 6 in Miami-Dade County following an initiative to combat the distribution and promotion of online sexual exploitation of children.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Nine men and a now 15-year-old boy have been arrested this year on child pornography charges in Miami-Dade County, authorities announced Monday.

The teen suspect was 14 years old when he was arrested in January, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department's Special Victims Bureau, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations, detectives from the City of Miami Police Department and investigators from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office helped in arresting the suspects as part of an initiative to combat the distribution and promotion of online sexual exploitation of children.

Miami-Dade police said detectives served numerous search warrants, subpoenas, and preservation letters during a six-month investigation.

Authorities said so far, they have recovered 100,000 images and videos of child porn with victims as young as 9 months old.

Below is a list of the suspects arrested this year, excluding the teen:

1. James Abravaya, 67

2. Dionte Black, 19

3. Antonio Byrd, 28

4. James Chatelian, 23

5. Taylor Dansby, 21

6. Jorge Gomez-Hernandez, 24

7. Yenray Pereira, 37

8. Carlos Amasifuen Jr., 18

9. Matthew Grenet, 23

The suspects face various charges, including sexual performance by a child; possession/transmission of material harmful to minors; lewd and lascivious battery on a child; distribution of obscene to a minor; attempted sexual activity with a specified minor; using prohibited computer services and promoting the sexual performance of a child.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about the investigation or suspects is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

