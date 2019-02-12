About $70,000 worth of merchandise stolen from cigar shop in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - About $70,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a cigar shop over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade, the owner told Local 10 News.

The burglary occurred between 3:30 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Sunday at Casa Cuevas Cigars at 2355 NW 70th Ave. Unit 12.

The owner told Local 10 News he moved his business to that location about two months ago.

He said the thieves got into his business by making a large hole in the wall.

"They knew where the cameras were, they knew where our alarms were, they knew where our motions sensors were -- not to trigger any of those aspects of it. They didn't open the door that has a sensor that the minute the door opens, the alarm gets triggered immediately and notifies the police," Gabriel Alvarez said.

Surveillance video shows a white box truck pulling up to the business and at least five thieves working together to break into the store.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.