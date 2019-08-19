Miami-Dade

Accidental shooting leaves close-knit family in mourning, police say

By Trent Kelly - Reporter, Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A gathering at a home in Cutler Bay ended with a close-knit family in mourning Sunday when a gun accidentally discharged, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took a man from the home near Cutler Ridge Park to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall, where he was pronounced dead. 

More Shooting Headlines

A neighbor on Dothan Road identified the victim as Jessie Torres. Miami-Dade police officers have yet to confirm the victim's identity. 

The shooting near Cutler Bay remains under investigation, but detectives believe alcohol might have been a contributing factor. 

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.