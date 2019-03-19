Accused of threatening mosque, man also contacted KKK

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - After Gerald Wallace threatened a Miami-Gardens mosque in 2017, he spoke to detectives about how he repeatedly contacted the Ku Klux Klan because he liked "what they're saying."

Detectives were taken aback. Why? Because Wallace is black. They asked why Wallace was drawn to the KKK, an organization with a long history of killing and terrorizing African-Americans like himself.

"I’m not trying to join them though, but I do like what they’re saying," Wallace said in an interrogation video newly obtained by ABC News. "I like them better than I do Muslims."

According to court documents, Wallace decided to threaten the mosque after seeing news reports about terrorism.

"I don't trust no Muslim. I've felt like all Muslims are terrorists," Wallace told detectives.

Prosecutors said Wallace's case would be comical if it weren't so disturbing.

Wallace pleaded guilty in October 2017 to a charge related to the threat to the Islamic Center of Greater Miami.

In February, Wallace left a voice-mail at the mosque that said, in part: "I hate you Muslims. You Muslims are terrible. I hate you people. I'm gonna go down to your center, I'm gonna shoot all y'all."

Authorities were doubly concerned because the then-grocery store security guard had a concealed weapons permit.

Wallace has since been released from federal prison and declined to comment when contacted by Local 10 reporter Janine Stanwood on Tuesday.

"Just leave me alone. Get away from me," Wallace said.

