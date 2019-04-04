Accused serial Rolex robber appears in bond court

MIAMI - A woman accused of being a serial Rolex robber appeared in Miami-Dade County court Thursday.

Angela Flanagan, 22, was arrested in Arizona and extradited to Miami.

According to authorities, Flanagan meets her victims at restaurants or nightclubs, goes home with them, drugs them and then takes off with their pricey belongings.

Miami Beach police said two of the three cases against Flanagan involve tourists who were staying at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel.

Police said Flanagan met both victims at the nightclub LIV and then went back to the men's hotel rooms, where she drugged them and stole their Rolex watches.

The watches were worth tens of thousands of dollars, authorities said.

Flanagan also faces charges in connection with a robbery in Aventura and is being investigated by the Miami Police Department and authorities in Dallas, Texas.

During Thursday's bond court hearing, prosecutors asked the judge to order Flanagan to surrender her passport because her husband is a Mexican national who is living in the U.S. illegally and is in jail in Arizona for meth trafficking.

A defense attorney argued that Flanagan's husband's case "is interesting," but has nothing to do with hers.

The judge, however, ordered Flanagan to surrender her passport.

She also ordered Flanagan held in lieu of a $77,500 bond. If she posts bail, Flanagan will be placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

