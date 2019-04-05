Accused watch thief faces additional charges in South Florida

Angela Flanagan, 22, is accused of drugging and robbing at least three men in South Florida.

MIAMI - A woman accused of robbing multiple men in South Florida is now facing additional charges.

Angela Flanagan, 22, was recently arrested in Arizona and extradited to Miami to face charges in connection with the robberies and drugging of two men in Miami Beach and one in Aventura.

She now faces charges in connection with the robbery of a man she met Dec. 9, 2017, at the E11even Miami nightclub.

According to her latest arrest report, Flanagan, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, went back to the victim's hotel room in Miami Beach and prepared glasses of champagne for her and the victim.

Police said the victim blacked out and woke up nearly eight hours later to find that Flanagan had left and his $18,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch had been stolen, along with $350 in cash and two credit cards.

The victim told responding officers that Flanagan told him she was from Spain, but she had an accent that was unknown to him.

Authorities said Flanagan was identified as the woman after fingerprints taken from three items in the hotel room, including the champagne bottle, matched hers.

She now faces charges of burglary, poisoning food or beverages and grand theft.

She is also being investigating by police in Dallas, Texas, for a similar crime.

During a bond court hearing Thursday, prosecutors asked the judge to order Flanagan to surrender her passport because her husband is a Mexican national who is living in the U.S. illegally and is in jail in Arizona for meth trafficking.

A defense attorney argued that Flanagan's husband's case "is interesting," but has nothing to do with hers.

The judge, however, ordered Flanagan to surrender her passport.

She also ordered Flanagan held in lieu of a $77,500 bond, although Flanagan is expected to reappear in bond court Friday. If she posts bail, Flanagan will be placed on house arrest with a GPS monitor.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.