Advisory to avoid contact with water issued in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A precautionary No Contact with Water Advisory is being issued to avoid recreational water activities including swimming, fishing and boating for all beaches within Virginia Key, Key Biscayne and Fisher Island.

A temporary electrical power outage at the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD)'s Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant resulted in an overflow of fully treated, chlorinated effluent from the plant's pump station into the waterway immediately adjacent to the facility, otherwise known as shrimp lagoon.

WASD staff switched the plant to generator power and within an hour had reset the pump station.

However, approximately 100,000 gallons of the fully treated, chlorinated effluent entered surface water.

Signage has been posted in the affected areas.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are testing the affected waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur after repairs are completed.

