Advocates to migrants fearing detention: You have rights

MIRAMAR, Fla. - The advocates of migrants with deportation orders in South Florida are on high alert. Experts say the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids are usually executed early in the morning. There was no sign of any new detainees arriving at the ICE center in Miramar Sunday morning.

Flavia Franco, an activist in Miami-Dade County, was among the volunteers helping to educate migrants who fear detention.

"You have a right to remain silent ... and unless they have a deportation order, you have a right to not answer that door," Franco said.

President Donald Trump warned earlier this week that agents' enforcement crackdown was going to start Sunday. The operation aims to net about 2,000 migrants who have not complied with final deportation orders in major cities, including Miami and New York.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Saturday that the agents have already started detentions in his city. He sent a message to migrants: "If you or a loved one are approached by federal immigration enforcement in your home, on the street or in public, remember: You have rights and your city will help you fight for them."

As churches increasingly become a source of support for migrant communities, a woman who works as a housekeeper in Miami's Key Biscayne said she and her family were seeking shelter at her church. She said other church members who are not undocumented were also hosting families at their homes.

"We felt secure there. I couldn't sleep and I don't know if I will be able to sleep tonight but my children and my husband did," the housekeeper said. "Our pastor prayed with us this morning and we know that with the help of God no one will separate us."

In Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez assured migrants that the Miami Police Department will not be involved in the raids. Business owners noticed this hasn't stopped the migrant communities in Little Havana and Little Haiti from being on edge.

There was also fear in Miami-Dade County. New arrivals from Venezuela are most concerned, but were relieved to learn that the American Civil Liberties Union is leading an effort to protect asylum seekers.

Hundreds of activists met at the detention center for children on Friday night in Homestead.

Homestead's farms and plant nurseries depend heavily on migrant workers. Jose Rosa, owner of the Razed Right barbershop in Homestead, said many of his clients are migrants, so he expects business to be slow this week.

"They are really worried about the situation," Rosa said.

Wilfredo O. Allen, a Miami-based attorney, said ICE raids happen all of the time. He said what is unprecendented with this operation is that federal authorities are talking about dividing families.

"In the past, they specifically targeted criminals," Allen said during This Week in South Florida. "But you will not hear them announcing we're going to pick up criminals. They will announce it after they have picked them up."

Adonia Simpson is the director of the Family Defense Program at Americans for Immigrant Justice. Her team of over 50 attorneys is assisting migrants through the American Immigration Lawyers Association of South Florida and the Florida Immigration Coalition.

"We have phenomonal volunteers that are at the ready," Simpson said during This Week in South Florida.

