Altercation between drivers leads to road-rage shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An altercation between two drivers led to a road-rage shooting Friday morning in west Miami-Dade County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez said the shooting occurred on the Palmetto Expressway exit to Southwest Eighth Street.

"Two drivers apparently got involved in an altercation," Sanchez said. "One states that the other one improperly changed lanes and it led to an altercation between both drivers. Apparently, one of the drivers with a small-caliber weapon, which we don't know at this time, fired several shots at that vehicle."

Sanchez said one of the bullets struck the driver's window, "causing it to shatter," Sanchez said.

The driver was cut by some of the shattered glass, but he wasn't taken to a hospital.

Troopers are still searching for the shooter, who fled the scene.

The driver who was shot at didn't want to speak to Local 10 News.

