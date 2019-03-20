Angry about missing uniform, corrections officer attacks girlfriend, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after police said he assaulted his girlfriend because he couldn’t find his uniform. Police said the victim called 911 during the assault and the dispatcher listened as the attack unfolded.

Tarvos Alford, 49, faces charges of domestic battery and tampering with a witness.

According to the arrest report, Alford entered the home that he shares with victim in Miami Gardens around 11 p.m. Tuesday looking for his uniform. The victim was asleep in her bedroom when Alford started banging on the door, demanding the uniform. The victim told police that she believed Alford was intoxicated.

Alford broke through the door and grabbed the victim by her hair and choked her. At some point, Alford pushed the victim to the floor, where he placed his left knee on her neck, constricting her airflow.

While she was pinned to the floor, the victim managed to dial 911 on her mobile phone. The victim cried out, ‘Get off of me,’ as the dispatcher overheard the struggle.

Alford left the home before police officers arrived, but he was arrested sometime later.

Alford appeared in bond court on Wednesday, when a judge set his bond at $12,500 and ordered him to stay away from the victim. He has been released on the condition of house arrest.

Juan Diasgranados, a spokesman for Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said Alford has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.