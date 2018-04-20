Anonymous letter threatens family of autistic girl in Bal Harbour

BAL HARBOUR Fla. - When Leah Solomon read a threatening letter that purported to be from the Plaza of Bal Harbour condominium association, she said she could not believe what she was reading.

The anonymous writer was complaining about having to live in the same building with Solomon and her autistic teenage daughter.

"Her screaming and outburst are not acceptable to the residents in this building," the letter said.

Solomon believes the resident of the beachfront building who wrote the letter is discriminating against her and her daughter.

Solomon said that when she wasn't able to get an answer from the condominium association or from the property manager, she decided to post the letter on Facebook.

A representative of the board for the Plaza of Bal Harbour wrote on the post saying the letter was not endorsed by their board or association, and they suspect to know the culprit.

Local 10 News' Roy Ramos is working on a complete story for today's 11 p.m. news.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.