Another victim comes forward with allegations against swim instructor

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida swim instructor is facing another count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12 after an 8-year-old girl and her mother came forward with more accusations against the man.

According to an arrest report, Daniel Diaz-Mejia, 20, of Cutler Bay, placed his hand under the child's bathing suit and touched her vagina.

Police said the incident occurred Monday at the Helen Sands community pool at 16350 SW 280th St.

Diaz-Mejia was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of doing the same thing to two 9-year-old girls at the same pool.

Authorities said he admitted to those allegations after being taken into custody.

Diaz-Mejia is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

