Antonio Brown ordered to retake deposition after 'profane' appearance

MIAMI - Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown has been ordered to appear for another deposition after he was described as "noncompliant and flagrantly disorderly" in his first attempt last month.

Brown must appear before Judge Elizabeth M. Schwabedissen at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse on Dec. 12.

Brown is being sued by a landlord who claims Brown trashed the condo he was renting at the Mansions at Acqualina. The landlord is seeking in excess of $15,000 in damages.

When Brown first appeared to be deposed in Aventura on Sept. 24, his behavior was marked by "tumultuous tirades, defiant rants, use of profane language and refusal to comport himself in a civilized and grown-up manner," according to attorney George Minski.

According to Minski's motion, the problems with Brown arose "even before the deposition began" when the former Miami Norland Senior High School star arrived almost 30 minutes late.

Once the deposition started, "almost immediately" Brown was "belligerent and pugnacious, refusing to answer the most routine of questions, despite there being no objection to the questioning coming from his counsel," Minski wrote.

Instead of answering the questions, Brown repeatedly chanted, "as if a mantra, a narrative of his own warped concept of the proceeding, namely" that the discussions should involve Brown's counterclaim, Minski wrote.

"But even when asked questions regarding the counterclaim," Brown was "obstructive," Minski wrote.

The motion goes on to say that Brown acted "as if he was above the rule of law" and "proceeded to make a mockery of the deposition process," having to take a break barely 20 minutes into the deposition so that his attorney could speak with him because his "antics were so unreasonable."

When the deposition resumed, Brown was texting on his cellphone, Minksi wrote, adding that it wasn't clear whether Brown was "texting an acquaintance on an unrelated matter, or texting counsel, concerning the deposition questions."

"Either way, it was highly inappropriate," the motion said.

Brown had to take another break 20 or 30 minutes later and "increased his level of obstructive behavior" upon his return, Minski wrote.

Eventually, Brown "walked out shortly before noon," but Minski said much of the time between the start and end of the deposition was spent trying to get Brown to participate.

Due to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against him, Brown has not played football since his release by the New England Patriots after just one game.

