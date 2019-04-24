Apologetic homeless man exposes penis to woman, 2-year-old son, police say

William Lockard, 78, is accused of exposing his penis in front of a woman and her 2-year-old son in Sunny Isles Beach.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - A homeless man exposed his penis to a woman and her son in Sunny Isles Beach, but he later apologized, police said.

William Lockard, 78, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of committing a lewd act in the presence of a child.

According to a police report, Lockard approached the woman on the pier and asked her where she was from originally. Police said Lockard then pulled down his pants, exposing his penis to the woman and her 2-year-old son.

A witness told police Lockard was "playing with his penis" in front of the mother and son.

Police said Lockard apologized for his actions after his arrest.

