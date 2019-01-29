Armed burglar steals 2 guns from Miami Shores home, police say

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Miami Shores police are searching for an armed man who burglarized a home earlier this month and stole two guns.

The burglary occurred just before 10:45 a.m. Jan. 15 in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 97th Street.

According to authorities, home surveillance video shows the thief breaking in through an unlocked bathroom window and ransacking multiple bedrooms.

Police said he was seen carrying a gun in his hand as he entered one of the rooms.

Two guns were reported stolen from the home.

Anyone with information about the burglar's identity is asked to call the Miami Shores Police Department at 305-759-2468 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.