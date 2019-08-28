Armed carjacker caught on camera stealing Bentley SUV in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Surveillance video shows the moment a man was carjacked at gunpoint Monday night while he had his 9-year-old daughter sitting in the front passenger seat of his Bentley SUV.

The video, which has been shared on social media, was recorded just after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a Chevron gas station at 7375 SW 57th Ave. in Miami-Dade County.

The victim is seen in the video leaving his SUV near a gas pump when a stranger wearing a dark hoodie approaches him and appears to pull out a gun.

The victim, clearly startled, puts his hands in the air while walking back toward the vehicle and pulling his daughter out of the front passenger seat.

Within seconds, the armed robber speeds off and the man and child are seen running for safety.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that the thief got away with his SUV, cellphone, wallet, his daughter's phone, a Louis Vuitton backpack, a pair of shoes that were inside the vehicle and a gym bag.

He said police later found his vehicle ditched off Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood.

Anyone with information about the armed carjacking is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

