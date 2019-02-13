Customer appears unfazed during armed robbery at 7-Eleven in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are searching for a robber who targeted a 7-Eleven convenience store early Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said the robbery occurred just before 4:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 90 NW 167th St.

According to authorities, a man wearing all black entered the business, pulled out a gun on employees and demanded money.

Surveillance video shows a customer standing next to the robber during the incident, but he seems to be unfazed while reading a newspaper or magazine.

Police said the thief left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one inside the 7-Eleven was injured.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



