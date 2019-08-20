Armed robber targets Ocean Bank branch in west Miami-Dade, FBI says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An armed robber on Tuesday targeted an Ocean Bank branch in west Miami-Dade, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said.

The robbery was reported at the Ocean Bank at 14651 SW 56th St.

According to Marshall, the robber, who was wearing a hat and sunglasses to conceal his identity, entered the bank, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Marshall said no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

