Arsonist sought after 3 cars set on fire outside southwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A southwest Miami-Dade County family is offering a hefty reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to an arrest after three cars were set on fire outside their home.

Priscilla Hernandez told Local 10 News that she and her family were asleep about 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve when someone set fire to three Mercedes-Benz cars parked in the driveway.

The 19-year-old woman said she woke up when her dog started barking and then saw a red glow near the door.

"I was scared," Hernandez said, fearful that the fire would spread to the house on Southwest 149th Avenue near Southwest 15th Lane.

Hernandez said she believes the fires were an act of arson.

"This was thought out and planned to try to ruin our Christmas," she said. "It didn't anyways."

Firefighters extinguished the flames, but the cars were burned beyond repair. A part of the home was also damaged.

Hernandez said she doesn't know why someone would want to harm her family.

"No idea. That's why we’re so confused," she said. "But we're going to get to the bottom of it. Maybe envy, maybe. I have no idea."

Hernandez said her neighbor's surveillance video showed two people in the area around the time of the fire. She said one of them appeared to be holding a canister of gasoline.

"This is something we're willing to pay a lot for if somebody wants to come forward," Hernandez said.

The family is offering a reward of several thousands of dollars for information leading to an arrest.

