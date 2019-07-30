At-home nurse accused of raping 9-year-old girl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - An at-home nurse was arrested Tuesday in Miami-Dade County on accusations that he raped a 9-year-old girl, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Jermaine Bernard Cheatham, 45, is employed by the victim's mother to care for the child and the victim's 3-year-old sister, who is a special needs patient requiring 24/7 care.

Police said the victim had fallen asleep in the living room of her family's home while watching a movie when Cheatham entered the room, removed the child's pants, covered her mouth with one hand and pushed her down on the couch with the other.

Authorities said Cheatham then penetrated the victim's anus with his penis.

According to the arrest report, the victim's 11-year-old brother heard loud thumping noises and came out of his bedroom to find out what was happening.

Police said the boy witnessed his sister being raped and yelled at Cheatham, "What are you doing to my sister?"

Cheatham then grabbed the boy and pulled him into the bedroom of his 3-year-old sister, who was sleeping, authorities said.

Police said the nurse begged the brother not to tell anyone and tried to convince him that he didn't do anything to the victim.

The boy tried to leave the room to tell his mother what he saw, but Cheatham blocked the door and refused to allow the child to leave, the arrest report stated.

Police said Cheatham denied the accusations against him when he was taken into custody.

He faces charges of sexual battery on a minor and false imprisonment of a child under the age of 13. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

